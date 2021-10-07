Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 240,944 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,836,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 240,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.41% of Union Pacific worth $12,060,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $212.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

