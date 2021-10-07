Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 392,396 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,629,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.61% of Morgan Stanley worth $11,060,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $100.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

