Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 847,249 shares.The stock last traded at $67.40 and had previously closed at $67.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $45,346,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 264,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after buying an additional 133,438 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

