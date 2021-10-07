Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.90 and last traded at $86.89. 113,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 172,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.58.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.