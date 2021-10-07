Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 49,995.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,938 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after acquiring an additional 331,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,412,000 after acquiring an additional 392,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.56. The stock had a trading volume of 148,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,629. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

