Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Up 17.7% in September

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

