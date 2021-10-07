Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO) Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.61 and last traded at $88.87. Approximately 896,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 791,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.15.

