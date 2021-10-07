Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.83 and last traded at $51.85. Approximately 2,751,312 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,930,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.