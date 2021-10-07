Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $220.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $155.15 and a 12-month high of $229.96.

