Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17,995.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808,759 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,647. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $155.15 and a 52 week high of $229.96.

