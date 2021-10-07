Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS) Trading Down 0.6%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.01 and last traded at $62.79. 3,441,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 3,095,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.16.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.