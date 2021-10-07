Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Up 21.7% Over Last Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $11.97 or 0.00022130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and $90,426.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00063433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00096743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00132678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,048.30 or 0.99935316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.29 or 0.06562646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 804,869 coins and its circulating supply is 659,654 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.