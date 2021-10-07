Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VASO opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Vaso has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 6.47%.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

