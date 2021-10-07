VeChain (VET) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, VeChain has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $7.23 billion and approximately $487.78 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000159 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00016319 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003316 BTC.

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

