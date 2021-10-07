Veil Price Reaches $0.0148 on Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $389.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,210.23 or 1.00085233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00068563 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.00350820 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $313.05 or 0.00577971 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00228600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004734 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 111% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004580 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000952 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

