Velas Market Capitalization Reaches $314.87 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $314.87 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001557 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001083 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000729 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

