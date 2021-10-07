Velas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.15 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $297.68 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001701 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001129 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000723 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

