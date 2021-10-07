Veles (VLS) Price Hits $0.0770 on Top Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 75.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Veles has a total market cap of $99,261.22 and $38.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded 80% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,232.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.78 or 0.06593375 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.61 or 0.00336721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.81 or 0.01152078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00100938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.19 or 0.00522178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.53 or 0.00358696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00317853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,062 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,556 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.