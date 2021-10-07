Velocys (LON:VLS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.91

Velocys plc (LON:VLS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.91 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,642,923 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £56.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

