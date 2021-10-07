Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 554,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 156,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,405. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $320.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Venator Materials by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Venator Materials by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Venator Materials by 12.8% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 91,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.