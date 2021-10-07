Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 554,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research firms have weighed in on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.
Venator Materials stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 156,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,405. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $320.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.88.
Venator Materials Company Profile
Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.
