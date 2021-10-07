Venus Reaches Market Cap of $321.49 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $321.49 million and $43.03 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 28% against the dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.53 or 0.00052787 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,104.94 or 1.00120100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001333 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.57 or 0.00546938 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,270,066 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

