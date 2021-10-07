Venus Reward Token (VRT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $453,871.00

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $27.88 million and $453,871.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00049204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00225995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00103421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.