VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 58,962 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of VEON worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in VEON by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in VEON by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VEON by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VEON alerts:

NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. VEON Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEON shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.29.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.