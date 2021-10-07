VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.30

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 15847703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

VEON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VEON by 1,735.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

