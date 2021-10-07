VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.30

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 15847703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.
VEON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.29.
The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VEON by 1,735.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.