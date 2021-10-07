Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Vera Bradley reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 538,246 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in Vera Bradley by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 193,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 139,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRA opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $316.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

