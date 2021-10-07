Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.06). Veracyte posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 67.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Veracyte by 85.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 423.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 85,868 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

