Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 247,090 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

VRNOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Verano in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Verano to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Verano in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

