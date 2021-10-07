Verge (XVG) Trading Up 16.2% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Verge has a market capitalization of $372.00 million and approximately $17.09 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.81 or 0.00330892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000754 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

