VeriCoin (VRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $6,922.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,217.44 or 1.00047389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00069083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00053245 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001323 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.44 or 0.00537786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004835 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,205,815 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

