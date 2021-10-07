Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -168.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

