Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $45.48 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

