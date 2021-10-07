Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5,336.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,124 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 397,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,314,590. The company has a market capitalization of $224.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

