Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,489,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 167,074 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $139,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.14. 378,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,314,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

