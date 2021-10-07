Verra Mobility Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verra Mobility in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

VRRM opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

