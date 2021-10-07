Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:VS opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. Versus Systems has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 211.23% and a negative net margin of 860.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Versus Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Versus Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems in the second quarter worth about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Versus Systems in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Versus Systems in the second quarter worth about $4,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.