Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Berry Street Capital Management LLP

Berry Street Capital Management LLP lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,376. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $280.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Truist raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

