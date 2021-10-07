Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 297,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.22% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $635,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after buying an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,238,000 after acquiring an additional 694,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $180.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

