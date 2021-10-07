Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NYSE:VRT opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

