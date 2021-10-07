Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

