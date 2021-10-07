Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) versus Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Head to Head Review

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Calithera Biosciences and Veru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Veru 0 0 5 0 3.00

Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 79.74%. Veru has a consensus target price of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 128.17%. Given Veru’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veru is more favorable than Calithera Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and Veru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences N/A -79.58% -66.42% Veru -0.25% -7.62% -6.11%

Risk & Volatility

Calithera Biosciences has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veru has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and Veru’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences $22.25 million 6.80 -$90.14 million ($1.31) -1.56 Veru $42.59 million 16.11 -$18.97 million ($0.11) -78.09

Veru has higher revenue and earnings than Calithera Biosciences. Veru is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calithera Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Calithera Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Veru shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Calithera Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Veru shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veru beats Calithera Biosciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor. The company was founded by James A. Wells and Susan M. Molineaux on March 9, 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Veru

Veru, Inc. is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT. The firm’s breast cancer drug candidates include: Enobosarm, an oral, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor agonist that targets the androgen receptor in AR+/ER+/HER2-hormone sensitive metastatic breast cancer without unwanted virilizing side effects; and VERU 111 for triple negative metastatic breast cancer that has become resistant to taxane IV chemotherapy. It is also advancing the new drug formulation TADFYN, tadalafil and finasterid

