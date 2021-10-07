Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) fell 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.96 and last traded at $47.22. 1,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 453,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.60). Research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,040,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

