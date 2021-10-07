Viacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.91 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and $94,921.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00327161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000837 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

