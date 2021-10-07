Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,119 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $193.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.94 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.97 and its 200 day moving average is $197.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

