Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 1,190 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $373,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $4,455,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,179 shares of company stock worth $61,061,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.84.

TWLO stock opened at $316.88 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.82 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

