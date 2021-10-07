Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after purchasing an additional 368,421 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,278.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 364,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,172,000 after purchasing an additional 338,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.35 and its 200 day moving average is $120.54. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

