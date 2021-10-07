Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.70.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

