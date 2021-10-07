VideoCoin Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $86.80 million and approximately $138,435.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,639,646 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

