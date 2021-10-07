VIMworld (VEED) Hits Market Capitalization of $46.92 Million

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $46.92 million and $83,749.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

VIMworld

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

