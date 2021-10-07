Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 665,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 22,117,418 shares.The stock last traded at $5.60 and had previously closed at $5.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

