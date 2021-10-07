Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

Shares of VEI opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.